NewsFix in Space: NASA makes amazing discovery on Mars, but eats $100 Million lunar rover project, plus homemade spacesuits!

MARS - And now, it's time once again for NewsFix in Space!

Today's adventure takes us to the Planet Mars...where NASA scientists say the Mars Curiosity Rover has made an amazing discovery!

"We have found organic material in the subsurface," NASA Goddard astrologist Jennifer L. Eigenbrode announced.

That's right....NASA says soil samples from 3 billion-year-old mudstone in the Red Planet's Gale Crater contain organic matter!

And methane traces have also been detected in the Martian atmosphere.

So, does this mean life on Mars exists?

Well.....not so fast.

"The organic molecules that we've found are not specifically evidence of life because there are other sources of making those molecules, including things that are non-biological in nature," Eigenbrode explained.

Aww! ...Way to rain on the Martian parade, NASA!

Speaking of rovers, over on the moon....NASA spent $100 Million to create a lunar rover called 'Resource Prospector' -- designed to locate water under the lunar surface.

But in April, the space agency scrapped the four-year-old project, indicating it was obsolete for the agency's exploration objectives.

But NASA says the $100 Million bucks didn't completely go to waste-- they plan to use instruments from 'Prospector' to build something really cool for future missions!

Finally, back home on earth.....if you plan on someday being a space tourist, you can jump ahead of everyone else in line by getting your very own homemade space suit.

This guy in New York won a contract from NASA for making space suits and gloves in 2010.

Now Final Frontier Designs experiments with a space pressure chamber creating all kinds of space junk.

"We're envisioning a market where people like you and me can go to space," Final Frontier Designs founder Ted Southern said.

Exactly! So why wait? Get your space suit today!

Until next time, keep watching the skies....and keep watching NewsFix in Space!