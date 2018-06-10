Eminem triggers controversy with performance at Bonnarro Music Festival

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Rapper Eminem is no stranger to controversy, but at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, his performance triggered criticism after sound effects on stage became all too real.
He had pyrotechnics that sounded too much like real gunfire and folks took to Twitter to take aim at the rapper's choice of showmanship.
Considering we are only nine months removed from the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, a gunman fired more than 1,100 rounds into a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017 killing 58 people before taking his own life
Art imitating real life might not be the best approach these days, so maybe in the future, the real Slim Shady can keep his performances from being the target of controversy.