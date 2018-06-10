× Texas Black Expo celebrates 15 years serving small businesses with record 20,000 attendees

HOUSTON— The Texas Black Expo celebrated it’s 15th anniversary at the George R. Brown Convention Center with local and national celebrity speakers, vendors, and entertainers.

Over 250 vendors lined the Halls of the GRBE for the two-day expo, which is the largest cultural marketing tradeshow in the state of Texas, with over 20,000 attendees annually.

Houston is among 11, U.S. markets that each contain more than 100,000 small businesses. According to the Houston Business Journal out of the 122,517 businesses in the Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown metropolitan area, 119,005 are small businesses.

As a local business owner I think it’s great that I have a place where I can come and connect with the community that I serve,” said business owner and entrepreneur Garrick Wade. ” To be able to get in front of thousands of people and present my product is amazing.”

The expo works in partnership with the Small Business Administration, which considers 99 percent of all businesses in Houston members of the small business category.

Many of the small business owners are members of the SBA and served as panelists on the main stages during the expo.

Being a small business owner has so many pitfalls,” said Radio Personality, Sky Houston. “As a panelist I want to make sure that everyone leaves here better informed and and more equipped to go out and grow their business.”

Among the celebrity panelists were rapper MC Lyte, author Roshanda Tate Billingsley, Insecure actress Dominique Perry and Nick Cannon to name a few.