HCSO shares tips for preventing child hot car deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A child left alone. Helpless in a hot car. Unable to get out. Cooking on the inside.

The Texas Heat Stroke Coalition says over the last 20 years more than 700 children have lost their lives after being left in hot cars. At least 115 of them in Texas, seven of those in 2017 alone. And hot cars have already claimed two young lives in 2018.

So, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Got Child? Inc. and other community partners to help parents avoid leaving their children in hot cars. Together they are passing out rear view mirror placards to help remind parents and guardians to look before they lock.

Remember in 10 minutes or less a child can get heat stroke in a hot car and die.

The sheriff's office also gives these suggestions.

Put something you won't forget in the backseat with your child like a cell phone or a brief case.

Drive with a stuffed animal riding shotgun to help you remember your precious cargo.

Always lock the doors when your car is parked at home and put away the key fabs to keep curious kids from climbing in accidentally.

Have a plan with your childcare provider. So, if you child doesn't show up they will call you.

And if you see something do something. Call 911 if you see a child alone in a car at all.

It really does take a village to raise a child. Together, we can keep every child safe.