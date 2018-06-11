Just hours away from historic Summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SINGAPORE - The historic peace summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is still on in Singapore!

The highly anticipated meeting has been 70 years in the making since no U.S. president has ever met face to face with a leader of North Korea.

"President Trump is going to this meeting with confidence, a positive attitude and an eagerness for real progress," Sec. of State Mike Pompeo announced.

The real test of the meeting will be to see if the U.S. can get Kim to agree to give up all his nuclear weapons.

Both leaders prepared for the meeting hours before in very different ways.

Kim Jong Un decided to paint the town red just hours before he was due to hook up with Trump for the all-important summit.

Kim even took a selfie with Singapore's foreign minister while partying the night away.

President Trump, on the other hand, turned to one of his favorite past times, Twitter!

Trump tweeted: "Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on trade anymore. We must put the American worker first!"

Earlier on Monday, Trump met with Singapore's prime minister.

The president also took calls from the leaders of Japan and South Korea, one more time before meeting with Kim.

Trump has said he will trust his gut and should know within the first minute of the meeting how things will go with Kim.

But there is a summit-crasher on the scene. Ex-'Apprentice' contestant and Kim Jong Un's BFF, former NBA star Dennis Rodman showed up on Monday.

"I'm just happy to be a part of it because I think I deserve it," Rodman told reporters at the airport after he landed. "I think that I brought awareness to a lot of things around the world."

Rodman wrote on Instagram: "Just arrived to Singapore for the Historical Summit! Looking forward to President Trump having incredible success that the whole world will benefit by."

Now the world watches, waits, and wonders what will be the final result of this historic meeting. Will it finally bring peace to Korea and an end to nukes on its peninsula?