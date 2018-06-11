Local Bombshells closes after judge backs up Harris County DA’s request banning bar from selling alcohol

HOUSTON — A judge has denied a motion by the Bombshells at Fuqua to dissolve a temporary restraining order that prohibits the sports bar from selling alcohol entirely, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The restaurant has since decided to close its doors rather than just sell food, prosecutors said.

Last week, county prosecutors announced their goal to have the establishment shut down for good. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg claims the bar is a “crime factory” and has been linked to dozens of arrests for drunk driving, assaults and at least one death.

“Given the number of crimes committed by intoxicated Bombshells patrons, this place is a crime factory, “Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “In addition to holding individual drunks accountable for their carnage, we want to stop the mayhem at its source.”

This particular location has a documented history of serving alcohol to drunk and underage persons as well as tolerating a wide range of crime, according to a motion filed by Vehicle Crimes Chief Sean Teare.

The district attorney’s office has filed a 52-page document listing at least 90 instances in which people have been arrested at the business since it opened. Prosecutors claim some of those arrestee were documented members of gangs such as Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos and Tango Blast.

The action is the latest move by the district attorney’s new task force, a group that begins its investigation at the scene of drunk-driving crashes and then works backwards to determine when and where the alcohol was obtained.

An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for June 29.