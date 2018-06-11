× Man shot during altercation in alleyway in Montrose area

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man in south Houston.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Hopkins Street at Hyde Park.

Witnesses told police they first heard arguing and yelling, followed by gunshots. Police arrived to find the victim lying on the ground in an alleyway between two houses.

The man was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction.