Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— It's time for your Monday motivation fitness tip of the week.

This week is all about cardio!

Jennifer Winters has the tools to help you get the results you want.

Do the following circuit routine to build muscle and increase cardio.

High Knee With Jump Squat 3 sets of 10

Step Backs 3 sets of 20.

Squat Kicks 3 sets of 20

For more health and fitness advice or to submit an application to work with Jennifer, go to https://www.facebook.com/houstonsuperwoman/