Ohio house explosion leaves 1 dead and 1 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A quiet day in east Cleveland turned deadly when a home suddenly exploded, leaving one woman dead and one man critically injured.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department said a call was received for "wires down" and that EMS and the fire department were notified and responding. By the time they arrived, the house had exploded. The explosion set four neighboring homes on fire and blasted out windows of at least five others.

During a press conference held in Cleveland on Monday, authorities have detained a person of interest but have not said whether the person will facing criminal charges.

Dominion Energy Ohio said in a statement that gas lines in the area were not damaged.

Neighboring homes remain evacuated as crews inspect the scene Monday.