University of St. Thomas police officer accused of inappropriate sexual conduct while on duty, officials say

HOUSTON — The University of St. Thomas fired a campus police officer Monday after the former employee was accused of inappropriate conduct while on the job. The school is now reaching out to an outside police agency to further investigate the matter, according to officials.

The alleged misconduct happened several miles from campus, and the university’s patrol district, while the officer was driving a woman home following a police stop, administrators said.

The woman claims non-consensual sexually-related acts occurred with the officer.

Officials did not specify whether the woman was affiliated with the school, and if so, how.

St. Thomas administrators released a statement that read: