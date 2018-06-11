Week in Music: Houston Symphony performs ‘Jaws,’ Post Malone, Glitch Mob, Eagles and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- You know we love to keep you up on the good stuff. Check out the Week in Music with Scott Sparks! There are also plenty of new music releases to kick off your summer and some great milestone celebrity birthdays. Watch the video to see what's popping this week!

Wednesday, June 13

The Houston Symphony performs iconic score from the '70s summer thriller "Jaws" at The Woodlands Pavilion.

Thursday, June 14

The Glitch Mob at White Oak Music Hall

Friday, June 15

Post Malone and 21 Savage at The Woodlands Pavilion

Eagles at Minute Maid Park