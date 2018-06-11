Week in Music: Houston Symphony performs ‘Jaws,’ Post Malone, Glitch Mob, Eagles and more!

HOUSTON -- You know we love to keep you up on the good stuff. Check out the Week in Music with Scott Sparks! There are also plenty of new music releases to kick off your summer and some great milestone celebrity birthdays. Watch the video to see what's popping this week!
Wednesday, June 13
The Houston Symphony performs iconic score from the '70s summer thriller "Jaws" at The Woodlands Pavilion.
Thursday, June 14
The Glitch Mob at White Oak Music Hall
Friday, June 15
Post Malone and 21 Savage at The Woodlands Pavilion
Eagles at Minute Maid Park