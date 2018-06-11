Wrestle Like a Girl empowerment camp brings star-studded group of female athletes, coaches to Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — An extraordinary group of women dedicated to empowering others are helping to redefine the meaning of fighting like a girl.

Wrestle Like a Girl empowerment camp was held at the Paradigm Training Center in southwest Houston over the weekend. During the workshop, girls aged 5 - 18 received training from some of the top female wrestlers in the industry— we're talking a UFC fighter, Olympic medalist and world wrestling coaches!

The young women were taught the fundamentals of wrestling and the importance of proper nutrition, hydration and the application of sports psychology.

Wrestle Like Girl is hoping to expand female wrestling opportunities for the high school level and beyond.