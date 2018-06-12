Actor Justin Theroux adopts pit bull rescued in Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONROE, Texas — It's a fairy tale come true in Conroe, Texas with a happy ending for one Hurricane Harvey survivor.

Actor Justin Theroux has adopted a pup from the A Chance to Bloom Animal Rescue Shelter in Conroe.

"It was a surprise when a high-profile adopter inquired about one of our animals," Jessica Russell of a Chance to Bloom said.

After exchanging emails and phone calls, the Leftovers' star immediately came to the shelter for some bonding time with his new friend.

Kuma is currently in New York with Justin enjoying her new leash on life.