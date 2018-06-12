Michigan officer apologizes after accidentally firing gun at school event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLINT, Mich. — Talk about dodging a bullet.

Flint, Michigan police officer Mark Boudreau has been charged with carelessly discharging a firearm in a high school gym. Last month, Boudreau was watching his sons wrestling tournament when his gun discharged, sending a bullet into the gym floor. There were no injuries.

On Monday, he appeared in court, and now his attorney Frank Manley is speaking out on Boudreau’s behalf.

"Clearly, he's embarrassed. This is the guy that spent his whole life protecting people, and now to be in a situation where people think that maybe he's causing a danger. He's crestfallen,” said Manley.

Manley says Boudreau feels horrible about the incident and he's been a model officer for years with no criminal record who actually teaches gun safety. "He's an outstanding officer, he's an elite command officer. It's just one of those things that unfortunately happened. We are working through it, and hopefully we'll have a very good resolution at the end of the day,” said Manley.

During his arraignment, Boudreau was released on a 5,000 personal bond.

"We'll learn from it and we'll move on and make sure something like this never happens again,” Manley said.

If convicted Boudreau could face a year in jail and a $500 fine.

In Denver, things aren't looking too good for the dancing FBI Agent. Last week Agent Chase Bishop was caught on camera doing a backflip when his gun fell out of his pocket and accidentally shot another person at a Denver Distillery.

Bishop is now charged with second degree assault and is in custody in Denver.