Relatives of family killed in Sutherland Springs massacre suing US Dept. of Defense for $25 million

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Air Force is dealing with some incoming!

It's been over six months since family members of victims from the Sutherland Springs Church massacre filed a claim against the U.S. Air Force to get some answers. But since their Houston-based attorney Rob Ammons says no answers ever came, he has now filed a full lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense, including the Air Force, for more than $25 Million in damages.

The attorney's clients are Joe and Claryce Holcomb, who lost nine family members, including their son, in the mass shooting.

"These are hard working folks," Ammons said. "These are very spiritually devout Christians. And they don't see it as a victimization as much as they want to make a difference in how things are done in the future."

The Holcombs say they want to make sure no other family has to go through the pain and agony they have suffered.

In November of last year, authorities say former Air Force Airman Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire on innocent church goers in Sutherland Springs, Texas killing 26 people and injuring 20 others, including children.

The lawsuit indicates Kelley had been previously court-martialed and convicted of assault.

The couple wants the Air Force to explain why it apparently failed to report that key information to the FBI since it would have prevented the shooter from purchasing the guns and ammo he used in the mass shooting.

"The government is accountable for reporting all servicemen that are convicted of felonies to the databases so that the system works," Ammons declared, adding his clients hope for increased accountability as a result of their suit.

The federal government now has 27 days to file an answer to the Holcomb's lawsuit.