Teen clinging to life after being shot in the head at birthday party

Lawrence, IN (WRTV) — A teenager’s birthday party turned violent over the weekend when a fight broke out at the Lawrence Lion’s Club and five kids, all under the age of 15, were shot.

Four of those kids received non-life-threatening injuries, but family members say 14-year-old Daron Johnson is now clinging for his life at Riley Hospital for Children after being shot in the head.

“I just remember me being with my son that day, early in the daytime and I didn’t know that I wasn’t going to see him,” said Daron’s mother, Cheree Sampson. “I didn’t know that I wasn’t going to see him.”

The cause of that argument is still under investigation, but Daron’s family says he wasn’t even involved in the fight.

“He had nothing to do with either argument on either side,” Daron’s uncle said. “Wrong place, wrong time.”

The youngest victim was 11 years old. Police say there were several parents at the party, which was just starting to wrap up around 10:30 p.m. when shots rang out.

“Where are kids getting guns? I have no idea. I know our kids don’t run around with guns at 14 and 15 years old and I don’t’ think nobody else’s kids should,” Sampson said.

A 14-year-old was taken into custody early Sunday morning but police believe there may have been other people who fired shots.

A neighbor who lives near the Lion’s Club heard the gunshots and ran to help. Mike Beeler gave CPR to Daron until medical crews could arrive. The Lion’s Club also sits next to a Lawrence fire station, so paramedics were quick to the scene.

But family members say Daron continues to fight for his life and they’re pleading for the person or persons responsible to come forward.

“I’ve never ever felt like this a day in my life. I never thought that would be my child,” Sampson said. “Whoever did this just take into consideration that you need to come forward because my baby is suffering.”

If you have any information about this shooting or anyone who may be involved contact the Lawrence Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.