U of H professor warns Singapore Summit lacks proper ‘verification’

HOUSTON — Now that President Trump and Kim Jong Un have apparently hit it off in Singapore, what's next?

A University of Houston political science professor who studies nuclear strategy and technology thinks the lack of an agenda for the Singapore Summit could lead to some hazy results.

"There was the discussion of wanting to engage issues of denuclearization, but leaders, diplomats, technical scientific experts had not met beforehand to work out what these terms meant," UH Asst. Professor of Political Science Zachary Zwald pointed out.

So, can we trust Kim Jong Un to really get rid of his nukes?

"He has said broadly that they will pursue denuclearization on the peninsula," Zwald said. "That is a more vague commitment than his father had made to previous administrations. Any negotiation, any agreement you arrive at on these issues is meaningless without verification."

While some feel it may be hard to verify Kim's moves, at least the president himself believes the Singapore Summit is a starting point and could lead to great things down the road.

"Honestly, I think he's going to do these things," President Trump suggested. "I may be wrong. I mean, I may stand before you in six months and say, 'Hey, I was wrong.'"

Guess it's safe to say only time will tell!