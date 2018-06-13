Angleton ISD serving free meals to all students in upcoming school year— no application needed!

HOUSTON — Angleton ISD will be serving all its students free breakfast and lunch during the 2018-19 school year.

The entire district was recently certified for the Community Eligibility Provision through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, district officials announced Tuesday.

AISD is changing its policy for serving meals to children under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program as all campuses have been accepted to operate CEP, officials said.

According to administrators, the new system will eliminate the collection of meal applications for free and reduced-price student meals as well as collecting payment for basic student meals.

Add-ons such as chips, ice cream and other snacks will still be available but for an extra cost.

The district said the new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.