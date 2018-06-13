Caught on camera: Oklahoma deputy saves toddler from choking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. - If someone you love starts choking on something, will you know what to do? When an Oklahoma mom did not, it was the most terrifying moment of her life.

Victoria Terrill thought her 3-year-old son Chaz was choking on a sucker. "You know I was panicking and it sucks that I didn't know what to do."

Lucky for them, Deputy William Wheeler just happened to drive by. Even better, he knew exactly what to do!

Wheeler bent the boy forward and pounded on his back three times. Almost immediately, a quarter came flying out of the toddler's mouth.

Talk about being in the right place at the right time!

Apparently, deputy Wheeler doesn't usually take the road that runs right by the car wash, nor does he drive with his windows down.

"He literally was like a guardian angel," says Terrill. "He just happened to be going by at the exact time I needed him."

According to the National Safety Council, choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury death.

Victoria Terrill says she's forever grateful to deputy wheeler. He literally saved her son's life. "And if it wasn't for him, we don't know if we'd be sitting here right now."

It's no wonder when she talks about the deputy's drive-by, she gets all choked up.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.