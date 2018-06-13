Community responds after viral video of woman’s racist rant at a Lutz nail salon

Hillsborough County, FL (WFTS) — Video of a woman going on what many are calling an offensive rant at a Hillsborough County nail salon is going viral across the country.

“If they don’t understand the language they should go back to their own country period,” said by a woman shown in a video shared on Facebook thousands of times.

The video was taken at Bali Nail Spa in Lutz.

“You sound nasty, your language sounds nasty. It actually sounds like you were born out of a f***ing hermit crab,” said the woman to the nail technician while getting a manicure.

The nail shop owner, Karen Vu, is shown in the video being polite and trying to calm the lady down. Vu says the lady in the video is a regular customer and sometimes acts unpredictably.

“If I wanna go to a nail salon, I want them to talk English so they can understand when I want a God d**n top coat,” said the lady.

Vu says she felt sorry for the lady and felt bad that it affected other customers’ experience at the nail salon.

“I don’t mind what she said because she doesn’t have control over her mind,” said Vu.

The nail technicians say they’re not angry or upset, but the customer taking the video had enough.

“You’re being nasty. You asked my opinion a minute ago and I’m f***ing telling it to you, you don’t call them hermit crabs,” said the woman holding the camera before putting her phone down and approaching the lady.

Other customers who have seen the video are also offended.

“I feel so sorry for the people who are trying to make living here. No matter where you come from this is a melting pot country,” said customer Renee Puchalla.

Jennifer Verge is one of the thousands who saw the video on Facebook. She drove 30 minutes to give the nail technician the tip he never received from the lady.

“I just wanted to come over here tell them they don’t deserve to be treated the way that they were from that lady or for anyone else for that matter. God just spoke to me and told me to bring him what he didn’t get from the lady because he got jipped when he’s supposed to be paid for the work that he did and that’s unacceptable,” said Verge.

We tried to reach out to the woman making the comments in the video and the woman who took the video and didn’t hear anything back from either of them.