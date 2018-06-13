Father’s Day: Treat your dad to the ultimate grooming experience at Boardroom Salon for Men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Are you still looking for the perfect Father's Day gift? Boardroom Salon for Men has the ultimate gift for your special guy.

Senior Stylist at Boardroom Salon for Men, Taylor Garcia chatted with CW39's Morning Dose. Maggie Flecknoe about the ultimate grooming experience and services -- The Benchmark, The Fountain of Youth Coloring, Buddy Cut and St. James of London --- Boardroom Salon for Men offers that any dad would enjoy.

Morning Dose. viewers can get $10 off of The Benchmark --- Boardroom Salon for Men's signature service --- by mentioning Morning Dose. at Houston-area locations.

For more information, visit boardroomsalon.com.