HCSO: Man shot during domestic disturbance at apartment complex in north Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a man in north Houston.

According to deputies, the incident occurred around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Vineyard Trace Apartments in the 15400 block of Kuykendahl.

Multiple people were interacting with each other when they became involved in a domestic disturbance that led to a man being shot, deputies said.

A shell casing was found on the sidewalk inside the complex where it is believed the shooting occurred.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies have detained several people as suspects.