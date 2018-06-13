Houston in strong position to land multiple World Cup 2026 matches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - World Cup matches could be coming to Houston in 2026. On Wednesday, the United Bid of Canada, Mexico and the United States was selected to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Houston is priming itself as a city to host matches.

"Houston is thrilled to be part of the United Bid, and we are confident we will land one of the coveted host city slots," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Soccer is the world's game and we are excited to show the world what Houston is all about. Houston is progressive. It's a great sports town, but it also uniquely reflects the world itself. Our city is the most ethnically diverse in the United States, thanks in part to residents from countries that worship soccer."

As a city, Houston has a "big game" track record, hosting multiple international soccer matches, the NCAA Final Four and Super Bowl LI all in the last three years.

"We've been so successful in hosting Copa America, all of the different Gold Cups and the Mexican National Team," said Janis Burke, CEO of Harris Couty-Houston Sports Authority. "I'm very confident we're on FIFA's radar."

As for this year's World Cup, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is looking for a team to root for.

"USA's not in it, so I don't know," Watson said. "I like some of the Germany guys. I know FC Bayern Munich, but all the guys aren't on Germany, so I'm kind of spread out."

Watson and the Texans will have plenty of time to watch the World Cup as training camp doesn't open for another five weeks.