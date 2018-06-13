PHOTOS: Houston SPCA rescues dozens of injured, neglected animals from property in Cypress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS, Texas — Houston SPCA and local law enforcement rescued dozens of neglected and some injured animals — including cats, dogs, donkeys as well as rabbits — from a property in Cypress on Wednesday.

The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office aided in the saving of 32 equine, 34 rabbits, four cats and three dogs due to signs of serious abuse and neglect. SPCA officials said some of the animals suffer from malnutrition, dehydration and lack of proper hoof care, which can lead to lameness, pain and even death.

Precinct 1 sergeants served the civil and criminal warrants early Wednesday morning to the owner before Houston SPCA’s animal cruelty investigators, equine specialists and Texas A&M veterinary students began the careful task of tagging and loading the animals onto rescue trailers where they will receive individualized exams, treatment and care from Houston SPCA’s veterinarians.

Multiple reports came into the Houston SPCA’s animal cruelty hotline about the case and requests to improve their health and living conditions were not resolved.

The equine will be taken to the Houston SPCA’s Hempstead property for treatment and care.

Houston SPCA operates solely on donations and would appreciate the following in caring for some of these animals including:

Grooming supplies (brushes, detanglers)

Fly Masks (no holes)

Saddle blankets

Halters

Cotton lead ropes

Donations can be made online at www.HoustonSPCA.org or through our amazon wish list.

You can also report animal cruelty to the Houston SPCA hotline at 713-869-7722.