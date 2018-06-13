Deputies find thousands of marijuana plants hidden in Navarro County forest

HILL COUNTY, Texas— The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after thousands of marijuana plants were found deep inside the Navarro forest.

Deputies were alerted to suspicious activity near a remote road off SW 0030 and Angus around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

After further investigation, the Police Drone Surveillance Unit conducted an aerial search of the area and discovered thousands of marijuana plants in various stages of growth in three separate fields.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, NCSO-SWAT, NCSO-Narcotics along with aerial support from Texas DPS Garland assisted in the investigation.

No suspects have been identified at this time.