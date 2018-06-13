Watching the Gulf: Slow moving disturbance could become rainmaker for Houston area

HOUSTON -- A slow moving disturbance is making its way to the Gulf, and it could turn into a possible rainmaker for the Houston area this weekend. As far as temperatures go, the heat index is rising and conditions remain unseasonably hot. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives the latest weather forecast.