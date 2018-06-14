× AAA survey reveals Texas gas prices are continuing to drop

There’s good news and bad news! The good news is gas prices are going down. But let’s not celebrate to fast because the bad news is that prices are still 50- cents higher than last years.

According to a new survey by AAA gas prices are three cents less than last week. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.90, which is four cents less than this day last week.

“For the second straight week gas prices are falling across Texas, giving drivers some relief at the pump as they prepare for summer vacation,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. “Before taking off on summer road trips, drivers should make certain their vehicle is prepared to avoid breakdowns. The top reasons AAA Texas responds to roadside emergencies during summer months are battery, tire and engine problems.”

With strong summer consumer gasoline demand expected in the months ahead, market analysts anticipate motorists can expect little relief at the pump with the national gas price average ranging between $2.85 – $3.05 through Labor Day.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.