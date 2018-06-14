Apple Closes Law Enforcement Loophole for the iPhone

Apple plans to include a controversial new feature in an upcoming iPhone and iPad update. The iOS software feature will disable data transfer on devices through the lightning port. Apple says it’s meant to prevent identity theft and hack attacks but the update will also stop law enforcement from accessing personal information to help solve crimes.

Usman Rafiq and Gabby Gonzalez work with iPhones all day at Cell Phone Hospital. They think the Apple update will be a good thing for customers but understand the concerns.

“It’s protecting and giving the customers of Apple that security that no one is going to get inside their phone to be able to get any of the information that they have,” Rafic said.

“I see the bad,” Gonzalez added. “It’s not going to be able to help the officers solve crime and what not, but, then again, it’s like why are they invading our privacy sometimes?”

The government wants tech companies like Apple to include ways to get around encryption and other security measures, but so far those companies have objected to such requests.

You can bet there will be more updates on the updates.