Brian Ching’s newly opened Pitch 25 quickly joins list of top soccer watch spots in Houston

HOUSTON — The FIFA World Cup kicked off with the host country, Russia, easily beating Saudi Arabia 5-0. With so many more matches and goals to come, Brian Ching’s Pitch 25 has opened up just in time. The Dynamo legend launched the soccer-themed bar in East Downtown, and already had a big crowd for the opening match.

“There’s a big, open feel,” Ching said. “We have lots of space, tons of TVs, great craft beer on tap. We actually have a little soccer field which adds a nice little touch to it. Being so close to BBVA Compass Stadium, I don’t think it gets much better than this.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though it's brand new, Pitch 25 joins the elite of where to watch soccer in Houston. Some of the top spots include:

Pitch 25

2120 Walker St.

Houston, TX 77003

https://www.facebook.com/pitch25beerpark/

Lucky's Pub

801 St Emanuel St.

Houston, TX 77003

(713) 522-2010

luckyspub.com

Richmond Arms Pub

5920 Richmond Ave.

Houston, TX 77057

(713) 784-7722

www.richmondarmsonline.com

The Phoenix on Westheimer

1915 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77098

(713) 526-3100

phoenixow.com

Bar Munich

2616 Louisiana St.

Houston, TX 77006

(713) 523-1008

www.barmunich.com