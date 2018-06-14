Brian Ching’s newly opened Pitch 25 quickly joins list of top soccer watch spots in Houston

HOUSTON — The FIFA World Cup kicked off with the host country, Russia, easily beating Saudi Arabia 5-0. With so many more matches and goals to come, Brian Ching’s Pitch 25 has opened up just in time. The Dynamo legend launched the soccer-themed bar in East Downtown, and already had a big crowd for the opening match.
“There’s a big, open feel,” Ching said. “We have lots of space, tons of TVs, great craft beer on tap. We actually have a little soccer field which adds a nice little touch to it. Being so close to BBVA Compass Stadium, I don’t think it gets much better than this.”
Even though it's brand new, Pitch 25 joins the elite of where to watch soccer in Houston. Some of the top spots include:
Pitch 25
2120 Walker St.
Houston, TX 77003
https://www.facebook.com/pitch25beerpark/
Lucky's Pub
801 St Emanuel St.
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 522-2010
luckyspub.com
Richmond Arms Pub
5920 Richmond Ave.
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 784-7722
www.richmondarmsonline.com
The Phoenix on Westheimer
1915 Westheimer Rd.
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 526-3100
phoenixow.com
Bar Munich
2616 Louisiana St.
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 523-1008
www.barmunich.com