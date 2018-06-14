× HCSO: 7-year-old rescued from hot car after mom caught shoplifting inside north Houston Walmart

HOUSTON— A shoplifting suspect accused of leaving her son in a hot car was arrested Thursday inside a Walmart, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.

Dimnitric Knight, 34, tried to smuggle $70 in makeup from a Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 24800 Aldine Westfield Road, the constable’s office said.

The suspect placed the makeup in her bag and attempted to exit the store when she was confronted and detained.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Knight’s 7-year-old son was left inside the car in the Walmart parking lot. The vehicle was found not running, with temperatures above 90 degrees. One window was left 4 inches of the way down, police say.

The items were returned to the store and Knight was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. She has been charged with child endangerment and her bond is set at $1,000.00