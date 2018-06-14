HOUSTON -- While it still may be hot and sticky outside, there may be some strong storms heading our way -- making for one soggy Father's Day weekend. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives the latest weather forecast.
Houston forecast: Get ready, a storm may be heading your way
-
Northeast preps for 3rd winter storm in the past 10 days
-
Memorial Day tropical weather system to hit ahead of hurricane season
-
WEEKEND WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorms followed by cold front issued for Texas Coast
-
The 2018 hurricane season could be as busy as the 2017 season
-
Surviving the Storm: Houston officials, residents brace for upcoming hurricane season in city still touched by Harvey
-
-
Meera’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Meera’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Meera’s Mini Morning Dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
-
Meera’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued for southeast Texas, rising water expected throughout Friday