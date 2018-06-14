Hurricane Harvey first responders honored with delicious feast 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Hundreds of Hurricane Harvey heroes had full hearts and bellies Wednesday night.

"Feral hog is one of the best things I've ever eaten— Great flavor, great taste," Chief Samuel Pena of the Houston Fire Department said. "I truly recommend it."

First responders were treated to dinner at Fire Station No. 8 in downtown Houston thanks to the Sportsman Channel's Hunt. Fish. Feed. Outreach program.

Its mission is to use donated game meat and fish to feed people across the country.

"In Texas, you are very long on these destructive wild hogs so what better way to do something constructive with them than to serve these first responders." Executive chef Scott Laysath said.

On the menu, pulled pork sandwiches, fresh fruits and veggies, and ice cream sandwiches.

"They know that the public really appreciates them, but it is awesome when someone does something like this that they're doing today to really take care of our officers and let them know how much we really do appreciate them," Asst. Homeland Security Chief Larry Satterwhite of the Houston Police Department said.