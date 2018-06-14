IG reports blasts Comey, Lynch and others for poor judgment in Clinton email probe 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — At long last, the Justice Department's inspector general has finally released his 568-page report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton Email Investigation and related issues.

Washington is still digesting the monster report, but some of the highlights focus on former FBI Director James Comey, blaming him for clearly and dramatically departing from "FBI and department norms" and being "insubordinate."

The DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz blasted the FBI's top leadership for 'complete incompetence' in its handling of the Clinton Email Investigation.

At the height of hypocrisy, while Comey trashed Hillary Clinton for being "extremely careless" with her private email server, the former FBI director himself used a personal Gmail account for conducting some official FBI business, according to the IG report.

On Twitter, Comey thanked the IG's Office for the hard work on the report, adding, "the conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some."

Horowitz also pointed at former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for further delaying the email probe of Anthony Weiner's laptop [...] just before the 2016 Presidential Election, though according to his attorney, the report "exonerates Mr. McCabe of any charges of bias or improper influence."

The report also rebuked former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for an "error in judgment" in meeting on a tarmac with former President Bill Clinton....just days before the conclusion of the Clinton Email Probe.

Another bombshell is a text message from an FBI agent to his alleged mistress, a former DOJ attorney, saying, "We'll stop" Trump from ever being president.

But the report concluded the agent never took any actions to back up the message.

So, despite all the harsh characterizations of the DOJ and FBI, Horowitz ultimately concluded the decision-making was not the result of "political bias."

Still, that didn't stop the White House from disagreeing.

"It reaffirmed the president's suspicions about Comey's conduct and the political bias among some of the members of the FBI," White House Press Sec. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

There's plenty in this report for both sides of the aisle to feast on— and to get fired up about.

So the bottom line, get ready for more of the same out of DC!