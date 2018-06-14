It’s National Flag Day, and several other important celebrations!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON —June 14th marks many major events in American history, but none more sacred than paying homage to the flag representing our very independence and freedom.

On this day, Congress designed the flag with 13 stripes and 13 stars that was sown by Betsy Ross and delivered to Gen. George Washington in 1777.

And what better way to celebrate than kids getting together to read aloud the Declaration of Independence in all 50 states.

Eleven-year-old William Iler spent a year planning the liberty 614 event, taking the time to speak with every governor across the country.

Today is also the 243rd birthday of the U.S. Army.

It's the day Hawaii became an independent U.S. territory.

President Donald J. Trump is celebrating his 72nd birthday today!

So, as we pledge allegiance to the flag we hold so dear. We'll leave to with one final message.

God bless the USA.