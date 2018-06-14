Katy ranked high among best cities in U.S. for retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas — It's not hard for the folks in Katy to see the silver lining in this next study that's trending in the Houston area.

Katy has been ranked best city in Texas for retirees. SmartAsset is a financial technology company and website that ranked the top cities in America for retirees.

Katy rounded out the top 20 in America, but they're first in Texas!

Richmond, Tomball, Webster, and Humble also made the top ten.

The criteria behind the rankings includes access to healthcare, income and sales taxes, and the access to recreation and social activities.

Eric Morton of Keller Williams Signature sells homes in Katy, and he says retirees know what they're looking for.

“They're looking to see how far their retirement savings is going to take them. The average home price in Katy is about $258,000,” Morton says.

Mayor Chuck Brawner says it's the family way of life, public safety, and "the healthcare system, that is now in Katy, is really helpful to all of us who are senior citizens, including myself.”

Under 12% of Katy residents are senior citizens, but it's a demographic expected to grow dramatically across the Houston area in the next five to seven years.

Katy's got plenty of room to grow west. The traffic on the other hand...that could shrink and no one would mind.