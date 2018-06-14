Kind-hearted HPD officer helps man who lost his groceries during medical emergency in Walmart parking lot 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — What could have been a real low point for one Walmart shopper ended on a high note.

A man having a diabetic episode in the parking lot of a Walmart in north Houston dropped his groceries. After being treated, he came to find someone grabbed his groceries and disappeared.

That's when HPD officer Kirsten Koryciak swooped in and stepped up, buying a whole new batch for him.

Koryciak says she was just doing what was done for her at a time of need.

This could be a case of right place, right time. Koryciak just so happened to be filling in at the Walmart Tuesday evening.

She a bit of advice for bystanders: if you see somebody being mistreated, say something.