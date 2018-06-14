Local resident brings city of Houston to court over ongoing pension bond ballot lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Here's a taxing situation: did the city of Houston pull a 'fast one' by using deceptive language on last November's pension bond ballot?

At least one Houstonian thinks so and that's why James Noteware filed a lawsuit against the City last December, challenging the "deceptive language" in Proposition A, which Noteware says misleads voters by neglecting to mention the property tax cap could be exceeded to help pay for the mayor's $1 billion pension plan

In other words, by raising everybody's taxes.

"The City essentially said 'I don't care if we have the authority to issue these bonds or not, we're gonna issue them before the Court can rule on it,'" Noteware's attorney Jerad Najvar commented.

Noteware and the city have been fighting ever since, and on Wednesday, the fight continued in a Harris County District Court room.

Noteware tried to force certain city employees to testify regarding the pension bond measure which passed last November, but a judge ruled in the city's favor on this one issue that no further testimony is relevant to the case.

"If we win the case, it means that the city cannot use the authority that they got in the election to tax people outside the default limits of the charter," Najvar explained.

The city's legal response has basically been that it has the authority to go over the property tax cap if necessary.

The city also has a pending motion to make this all go away, but it sounds like no matter what, it's not going away quietly!