Man leads police on chase to vacant home, barricades himself inside garage during SWAT standoff in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas— A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a police chase and SWAT standoff in Tomball that lasted nearly six hours.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, State Troopers noticed a vehicle traveling down Hufsmith at a low speed with its emergency lights on. The troopers attempted to pull the suspect over, but he would not stop.

Troopers followed the suspect to a vacant home in the 25300 block of Pinyon Trail at Thinleaf Alder, where he gained access to the garage and barricaded himself inside. The troopers tried to approach the garage but were met with gunfire and was forced to retreat.

Around 3: 05 a.m. the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home and breached the garage door. Deputies managed to throw CS gas into the vehicle, but the suspect still would not budge.

The standoff continued until SWAT arrived at 4:35 a.m. and released multiple rounds of nonlethal bean bags into the vehicle, striking the suspect in the torso.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

Investigators found that he had warrants out for his arrest.