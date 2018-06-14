Man wanted after drugs found inside stolen vehicle abandoned during chase in Atascocita, deputies say 

HUMBLE, Texas — A local resident is on the run after a traffic stop turned into a stolen vehicle chase Wednesday in the Humble area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Sheldon Ramey is on the run for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance charges.

Constable deputies tried to stop the suspect as he drove in the 10800 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway, but the driver allegedly led officers to a business parking lot where he jumped out of vehicle and then ran off.

Officers joined by a K-9 unit searched the area for Ramey but couldn’t find him.

The constable’s office said the suspect was later identified as Ramey and the vehicle turned out to be stolen. Methamphetamine and marijuana were also found inside the vehicle, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should call local law enforcement.