Pasadena resident snaps picture of driver wanted for indecent exposure, police say

PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena police are searching for a man accused of luring an unsuspecting resident to his car and then exposing himself.

Investigators said the victim was standing outside his residence in the 2500 block of Dupont Street when the incident happened.

The resident was able to snap a few pictures of the alleged pervert before the suspect drove off.

Police believe the vehicle pictured is a red late-model Chevrolet Camaro SS with deeply tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Stephens at 713-475-7896.