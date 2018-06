× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:15 p.m. for Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria and Galveston counties

HOUSTON — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:15 p.m. Thursday for several counties in the Houston area, including western Galveston, eastern Fort Bend, northeastern Brazoria and central Harris County.

Forecasters spotted a thunderstorm moving at 10 mph near the south side of Houston.