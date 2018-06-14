Suspect accused of fighting with officer, damaging county property in Atascocita

ATASCOCITA, Texas — The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office has arrested a man accused of getting into a scuffle with deputies in the Atascocita area.

Jose Robles is charged with interfering with the duties of a public servant and criminal mischief.

Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call Wednesday in the 8300 block of Silver Lure Drive. Investigators said officers found Robles sleeping in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. They also reportedly found paraphernalia consistent with recent drug use.

A deputy tried to detain the suspect, but he resisted and damaged property belonging to the county.

After a brief struggle the suspect was finally apprehended, deputies said.

Robles was booked into the Harris County Jail where his bond was set at $5,000.