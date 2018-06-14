Young woman uses father’s suicide to help fight mental illness thru ‘gratitude’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- With the recent suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, one kept help but think about the children they left behind.

Caroline Ferguson, 21, can relate all to well.

Over 12 years ago she lost her dad to suicide at the young age of nine. Ferguson says, " I went to sleep one evening with my world in tact and was awoken to a world completely rocked and riddled with grief and sadness."

Ferguson took that grief and has now made it her mission to help fight mental illness and the stigma that often times goes with it. She mainly wants to help college students.

Ferguson created Grateful & Company with, "the sole intent of radically recreating an awareness for physical gratitude in order to empower people to recognize worth, acknowledge value and to show appreciation for themselves and for those around them."

She sat down with CW39 Houston's Maggie Flecknoe to share her journey.

Keep in mind while watching this, every 40 seconds it is reported that someone will commit suicide. It's time for a change and you can be part of it.

Also, if you need to reach out or are looking for help here's the National Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255. Available 24 hours everyday.