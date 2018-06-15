$2 billion HISD budget proposal shot down in 5-4 vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston ISD is preparing for the 2018-19 school year as the district's board meets to discuss budget plans, but the latest proposal didn't fit the bill and was voted down 5 to 4.

The $2 billion budget proposed to trustees included $17.7 million increase for special education, dyslexia programs and Achieve 180, a program introduced to support poorly served and under performing schools.

In the coming years, HISD will continue to face budget shortfalls due to a lack of state funding and increasing recapture payments. The state has designated the district as a property wealthy school district under its school finance system despite nearly 80% of HISD students being considered low-income.

At the meeting, trustees also discussed establishing a district-wide student holiday and day of community service in honor of Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, two historical symbols of empowerment for the Latino community

State law requires the budget to be approved by June 30, so the clock is ticking to get this all done in time.