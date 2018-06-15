Accused shoplifter caught with $400 in Target items tasered during foot chase in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — A shoplifting suspect remains behind bars after stealing more than $400 in merchandise from a Target in the Spring area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office announced Friday.

Steven Chuma, 26, is charged with theft and evading arrest.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday after constable deputies responded to the Target in the 19500 block of the North Freeway.

Investigators said Chuma was leaving the store when officers tried to detain him, but the suspect ran. He lead officers on a brief foot chase until being tasered and subdued by deputies, constable’s office said.

Chuma was given medical treatment and then booked into the Harris County Jail, where his bond was set at a total of $1,500.

All stolen merchandise was returned, according to deputies.