Austin officially first ‘Freedom City’ in Texas; meanwhile, immigrant children quickly filling camps at state border

TEXAS — Austin is now the first "Freedom City" in Texas.

On Thursday, city council members voted in favor of a new resolution that requires police officers to tell locals they don't have to answer when asked about their immigrant status.

"When we treat everyone with respect and dignity our cities are safer," Congressman Beto O'Rourke said. "I like the idea that we are not going to make our citizens afraid of one another. We're not going to ask someone based on their ethnicity or accent with which they speak whether or not they are a U.S. citizen, whether or not they have their papers on them."

Meanwhile Brownsville, the federal government has the largest migrant children's center in the U.S.

The Casa Padre shelter is a former Walmart near the U.S. Mexico Border. The 250,000 square foot space houses nearly 1,500 boys ages 10 to 17, some crossed into the U.S. unaccompanied and others have been separated from their families.

“This is the moment for Texas to help lead this country at a time where we are separating mothers from their young children,fathers who made a 2,000 mile journey from the deadliest counties on the planet to be taking those kids from them, and sending them out to camps in the desert where they don't know when they will see their parents again, O'Rourke said. "I’m calling on all Texas Republicans and Democrats. This is the time to stand up for our best interest.”

"We have to value our children, and we have to value all of our children regardless of where they have come from," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "This cannot be a city a state or a country that separates children from their parents. That is not who we are."

The Trump Administration has also selected federal land near El Paso as a place to temporarily house unaccompanied immigrant children.