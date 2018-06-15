Can apps like Talk Space, Betterhelp stop recent rise in suicide rates? 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — We're living in the digital age, and that's a fact! Today just about everything we do can be accomplished on a smart device.

So it was only a matter of time before mental health therapy would reach the technical world with mobile apps like Talk Space and Betterhelp.

The free apps provide therapists in real time, giving advice to you right on your phone.

The CDC reported at least 45,000 people ages 10 years and up committed suicide in 2016, making suicide the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.

On the other hand, some experts question whether these mobile services are ready for mainstream use. They argue there's no clinical evidence that online platforms can make meaningful difference for people.

Harris County Mental Health officials say it doesn't matter where the help comes from as long as it saves a life.