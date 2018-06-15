Driver in fatal 2016 Chattanooga school bus crash charged with rape

NASHVILLE (WTVF) — The man convicted in the fatal Chattanooga school bus crash in 2016 was arrested and charged with aggravated statutory rape in Nashville.

NewsChannel 5 captured video of Johnthony Walker, age 25, being transferred to booking at the Davidson County Jail. He was charged with aggravated rape.

According to the arrest report, Walker admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old on five occasions. He had been staying with the victim’s family for last few months. His bond was set at $350,000.

Walker was currently out on bond, pending appeal in Chattanooga.

He was driving a Chattanooga school bus when it crashed, killing six children. Walker was convicted of six counts of criminally negligent homicide, 11 counts of reckless aggravated assault and seven counts of assault in March.

He was sentenced to four years in prison. In court, he made an emotional apology to parents, who lost their children. Some parents were upset with the sentence, while others said they thought it was enough.