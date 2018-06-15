Driver with alcohol level of more than 3 times legal limit hits patrol vehicle in Atascocita, deputies say

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A local driver with a blood alcohol concentration of over three times the legal limit crashed into a constable deputy’s vehicle Friday morning in the Atascocita area, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Jose Morales, 33, is charged with driving while intoxicated.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 11500 block of Will Clayton Parkway when the incident occurred. The constable deputy quickly rendered aid to the driver.

The deputy, who was standing outside his vehicle, was not injured.

Investigators said the suspect showed several signs of intoxication. Standardized Field Sobriety tests were administered and a sample of his breath was obtained, which reportedly revealed Morales had a BAC above .15.

Morales was arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail, where his bond was set at $2,000.