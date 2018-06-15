Flix Fix: Tag, Superfly, 211, Mary Shelley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — New in theaters this week the curious true story Tag about a bunch of grown men playing the childhood game into adulthood. AP award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the new comedy starring Ed Helms and Jon Hamm. Also, up for review this weekend is Superfly, a remake of the 1972 gang film starring Trevor Jackson that glorifies crime and violence. Last week there were so many good films to discuss we didn’t have time to mention Nicholas Cage in police action flick 211 or Elle Fanning in the dramatic romance biopic Mary Shelley. Your guide to what’s new at the box office starts right here on Flix Fix.